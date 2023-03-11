Gustavsson will guard the road goal versus Arizona on Sunday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson was nearly perfect in his last appearance Tuesday against Calgary, stopping all 26 shots he faced in regulation, but he still came away with a loss in a shootout due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammtes. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Coyotes squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this campaign, 20th in the NHL.