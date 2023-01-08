Gustavsson will patrol the home crease Sunday versus St. Louis, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson sat out Saturday's game versus Buffalo with an illness that forced him to leave Wednesday's contest against Tampa Bay. He has posted a 9-5-1 record this season with a 2.25 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 15 appearances. Zane McIntyre will suit up as the backup goalie because Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) isn't available.