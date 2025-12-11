Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Starting against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustavsson will start Thursday's home game against the Stars, Wild radio broadcaster Joe O'Donnell reports.
Gustavsson had alternated starts with Jesper Wallstedt over the past month, but Gustavsson will make a second consecutive start Thursday. Gustavsson has picked up wins in four of his last six outings, going 4-1-1 with a 1.79 GAA and .935 save percentage during that time. He made a start in Dallas on Oct. 14 and allowed three goals on 23 shots (.870 save percentage) en route to a 5-2 loss.