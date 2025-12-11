Gustavsson will start Thursday's home game against the Stars, Wild radio broadcaster Joe O'Donnell reports.

Gustavsson had alternated starts with Jesper Wallstedt over the past month, but Gustavsson will make a second consecutive start Thursday. Gustavsson has picked up wins in four of his last six outings, going 4-1-1 with a 1.79 GAA and .935 save percentage during that time. He made a start in Dallas on Oct. 14 and allowed three goals on 23 shots (.870 save percentage) en route to a 5-2 loss.