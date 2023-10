Gustavsson will be in goal on the road versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson will take the first game of the Wild's back-to-back while Marc-Andre Fleury will get the nod against Washington on Friday. For his part, Gustavsson is 2-1-1 to open the season despite an .897 save percentage and 3.95 GAA. If the 25-year-old netminder continues to struggle, he could see more of the starts given to Fleury.