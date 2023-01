Gustavsson will defend the visiting crease against the Islanders on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson has provided the Wild with outstanding netminding as their second goaltender, going 9-6-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .924 save percentage. He will face the Islanders, who are tied for 19th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.10 goals per game.