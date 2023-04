Gustavsson will patrol the home crease during Saturday's matchup with the Blues, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson wasn't great in his last start Monday versus Vegas, surrendering three goals on just 26 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. He'll try to return to the win column in a home matchup with a St. Louis squad that's 19-19-1 on the road this year.