Gustavsson will get the start on the road versus Buffalo on Friday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson was outstanding Opening Night, stopping all 41 shots in a 2-0 win over the Panthers, but has been a disaster ever since, going 1-3-1 in his last six starts, giving up 30 goals on 182 shots. He will face the Sabres, who have scored 41 times in 13 games.