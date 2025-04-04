Gustavsson will patrol the visiting crease versus the Islanders on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson is 29-17-6 with five shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 53 games in 2024-25. It is a marked improvement over last season, when he had a 3.06 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Gustavsson will face the Islanders, who are registering 2.72 goals per game, 25th in the NHL this season.