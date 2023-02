Gustavsson will guard the road goal Friday against Toronto, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gutavsson has posted a .948 save percentage in his past four outings en route to a mark of 4-0-1. He has registered a 15-8-2 record on the year with a 2.11 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 26 appearances. Gustavsson will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back after Marc-Andre Fleury plays Thursday in Columbus.