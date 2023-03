Gustavsson will be between the pipes in Calgary on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson is coming off a 39-save performance in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders. He has a 16-8-3 record this season with a 2.06 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 28 appearances. The Flames rank 18th in the league this campaign with 3.11 goals per game.