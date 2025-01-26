Gustavsson will be between the road pipes Sunday versus the Blackhawks, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Gustavsson will draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back Sunday -- Marc-Andre Fleury got the nod in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Calgary. Gustavsson has struggled through six appearances in January, posting a 1-4-0 record, .863 save percentage and 4.29 GAA. He'll look to snap his four-game losing streak against a Blackhawks club that sits second-to-last in the NHL with 2.60 goals per game in 2024-25. The Swedish netminder is 4-0-1 with a 1.79 GAA and a .935 save percentage across five career outings against Chicago.