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Gustavsson will defend the road net against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson's stretch of solid play between the pipes came to a halt Saturday against the Rangers, a game in which he surrendered four goals on 18 shots in a 4-2 loss. The Swedish netminder has registered a 24-11-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 42 appearances this season. Gustavsson has a favorable matchup against a Blackhawks club that sits 30th in the NHL with 2.61 goals per game in 2025-26.

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