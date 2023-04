Gustavsson will guard the road goal Monday against Chicago, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson is coming off a 37-save performance in Saturday's 5-3 win over St. Louis. He has a 21-9-6 record this season with a 2.06 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 37 appearances. The Blackhawks rank 32nd in the league this campaign with 2.42 goals per game.