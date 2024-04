Gustavsson will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Avalanche, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson made 31 saves on 35 shots in a 5-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday during his last start. He has a 19-17-4 record this season with a 3.07 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 43 games played. The Avalanche rank first in the league this campaign with 3.71 goals per contest.