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Gustavsson will defend the road net against the Red Wings on Sunday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back after Jesper Wallstedt played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Ottawa. The 27-year-old Gustavsson has a 27-13-6 record this campaign with four shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 47 appearances. Detroit sits 21st in the league with 2.88 goals per game this season.

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