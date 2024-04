Gustavsson will guard the road goal Monday against the Kings, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has surrendered 10 goals on 97 shots during his three-game losing streak. He has a 19-18-4 record this season with a 3.11 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 44 games played. The Kings sit 16th in the league with 3.10 goals per contest this campaign.