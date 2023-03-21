Gustavsson will patrol the road crease versus the Devils on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson has struggled of late, suffering back-to-back losses to the Coyotes and the Bruins while posting an ugly 4.41 GAA and .850 save percentage. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a New Jersey team that's averaging 3.14 goals per game at home this campaign, 16th in the NHL.
