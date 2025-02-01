Gustavsson will patrol the visiting crease in Ottawa on Saturday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has allowed only three goals on 53 shots in winning his last two starts. Gustavsson is 20-10-3 with three shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 34 appearances this season. The Senators are averaging 2.76 goals per game this season, 14th in the NHL.