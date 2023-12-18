Gustavsson will guard the road goal Monday against Pittsburgh, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson has six wins over his past seven outings. He has surrendered two goals or fewer in each of those seven contests. Gustavsson, who is riding a three-game win streak, has posted an 8-7-2 record this season with a 2.84 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 18 appearances. The Penguins rank 25th in the league this campaign with 2.83 goals per contest.