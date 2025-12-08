Gustavsson will tend the twine for Monday's road game against Seattle, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has alternated starts with Jesper Wallstedt in recent weeks, and that trend will continue Monday. Gustavsson has been relatively effective recently, going 3-1-2 with a 1.94 GAA and .926 save percentage over his last six outings. The Kraken are scoring just 2.54 goals per game this year, which is the second-worst mark in the league.