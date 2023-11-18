Gustavsson will patrol the crease versus Ottawa in Sweden on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson will play in front of family and friends in his native Sweden for the first time as an NHL goaltender. He has struggled this season, going 2-4-1 with a 4.64 GAA and .872 save percentage after an outstanding 2022-23 season, where he was a top-15 goaltender in the league. Gustavsson will face the Senators, who are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.93 goals per contest.