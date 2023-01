Gustavsson will defend the road goal Tuesday versus Washington, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson stopped 19 shots in a 3-1 win over the Islanders last Thursday for his third win in his past four outings. He has a 10-6-1 record this season with a 2.17 GAA and a .925 save percentage. The Capitals rank 13th in the league this year with 3.22 goals per game.