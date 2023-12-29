Gustavsson will get the road start versus Winnipeg on Saturday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson picked up his 10th win of the season Wednesday, turning aside 25 shots in a 6-3 win over Detroit. He has played much better in December after a weak start to the season, as he has a 2.08 GAA and .925 save percentage since Dec. 5. The Jets 11th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.33 goals per contest.