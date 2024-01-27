Gustavsson was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and will be in the home crease versus Anaheim on Saturday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson saw his three-game winning streak snap Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Nashville. Gustavsson has been mediocre at times this season, going 13-12-2 with a 3.28 GAA and an . 896 save percentage. He could turn things around versus the Ducks, who have found the back of the net only 123 times in 48 games, 29th in the NHL.