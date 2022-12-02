Gustavsson will get the home start against Anaheim on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletico reports.

It will be Gustavsson's first start in four games as he suffered an upper-body injury. He is 3-4-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 save percentage after coming off two beautiful wins, giving up only two goals on 50 shots. Gustavsson will face the Ducks, who are averaging 2.46 goals per game, the worst in the NHL.