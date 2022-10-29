Gustavsson will start in the road net against Detroit on Saturday, according to Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

This will be Gustavsson's third appearance of the campaign. He relieved Marc-Andre Fleury on Oct. 15 and was saddled with the loss after giving up three goals on 20 shots in the final two periods of a 7-6 game against the Kings. He had his only start of the season two nights later, giving up five goals on 37 shots against Colorado. He will face the Red Wings who have scored 23 goals in seven games.