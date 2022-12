Gustavsson will guard the home crease against Ottawa on Saturday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson is coming off a 16 save performance in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Wednesday. The netminder is 6-4-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .921 save percentage. He will face the Senators, who have averaged 3.07 goals per game this season.