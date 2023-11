Gustavsson will guard the road net Sunday against Detroit, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has stopped 74 of 81 shots during his three-game (0-2-1) winless skid. He has a 2-5-2 record this season with a 4.03 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 10 appearances. The Red Wings rank sixth in the league this campaign with 3.68 goals per contest.