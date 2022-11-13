Gustavsson will guard the home net Sunday against the Sharks, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.
Gustavsson is coming off his first win with Minnesota, a 31-save performance Wednesday against Anaheim. The 24-year-old netminder will look to keep the momentum going Sunday against San Jose. Gustavsson is now 1-3-0 with a .904 save percentage.
