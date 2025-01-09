Gustavsson will defend the home crease versus Colorado on Thursday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson struggled Tuesday, allowing four goals on 18 shots before he was pulled early in the second period against the Blues. It was a rare bad game for the Swedish netminder, who is 18-6-3 with three shutouts, a 2.31 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 28 outings this season. He will face the Avalanche, who are converting 3.33 goals per game in 2024-25.