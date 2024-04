Gustavsson will be guarding the home crease Thursday against Colorado, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson was solid in his last start Saturday, stopping 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 loss in overtime to Vegas. The 25-year-old has been good this year, recording a .900 save percentage and a 19-16-4 record in 42 starts. He will have a tough matchup against Colorado who's number one in the league for goals per game at 3.71.