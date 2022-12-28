Gustavsson will guard the road goal versus the Jets on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson will start consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 19-23, despite taking a loss versus the Sharks in his last outing. Prior to Tuesday, Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury had been alternating starts, with the Wild winning six of their eight games during that rotation. The Jets have been one of the best teams in the Central Division this year, so this is a tough draw for Gustavsson.