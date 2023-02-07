Gustavsson will guard the road goal Wednesday versus Dallas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has a record of 11-7-1 this season to go along with a 2.26 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He has won four of his past six outings, having allowed just 11 goals on 172 shots. The Stars rank ninth in the league this campaign with 3.35 goals per game.