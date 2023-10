Per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Gustavsson will be between the home pipes versus the Panthers on Thursday.

Gustavsson took over the No. 1 job from Marc-Andre Fleury last season and at the age of 25, Gustavsson is the Wild's goalie of the present and future. He was 22-9-7 with a 2.10 GAA and .931 save percentage in 2022-23. Gustavsson was 0-1-1 against the Panthers last season, giving up five goals on 60 shots.