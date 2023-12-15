Gustavsson made 35 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Calgary on Thursday.

Gustavsson has really stepped up his game of late, going 5-1-0 with only eight goals allowed in his last six starts. That's a far cry from his 2-6-2 start to the season that included a six-game span where he allowed 27 goals in a five-game span. Gustavsson's manager may still have that bad taste in their mouth, so see if you can get him in trade. He has turned his season around.