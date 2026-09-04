Gustavsson is still recovering from his offseason surgery ahead of training camp, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Friday.

While Gustavsson's teammates have moved past their injuries from late in the 2025-26 campaign, the netminder is still recovering from the procedure he underwent early in the offseason. The 28-year-old's recovery timetable isn't yet clear, and whether he'll be available for preseason action or the start of the regular season remains to be seen. Gustavsson lost out on playing time to Jesper Wallstedt late in the 2025-26 season, and Wallstedt will presumably have increased opportunities to earn the No. 1 goaltending job if Gustavsson is sidelined during camp, while Calvin Pickard will be available as a depth option.