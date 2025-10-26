Gustavsson stopped 35 of 40 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Utah, with the Mammoth's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Utah scored three times in the first five minutes of the first period, and Minnesota never recovered. It's the third time in seven starts that Gustavsson has been beaten five or more times, and after alternating good and bad seasons over the last few years, it's beginning to look like he's headed for another bad one. Through seven outings to begin 2025-26, Gustavsson is 2-5-0 with a 3.34 GAA and .897 save percentage.