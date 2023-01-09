Gustavsson allowed two goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Blues.

Gustavsson started Sunday with Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) unavailable, allowing a power-play goal to Brandon Saad in the first period and another tally to Brayden Schenn in the third in the 3-0 defeat. Despite the loss, Gustavsson has been playing well of late, going 5-2-0 in his last seven starts with a .943 save percentage in that span. He's now 9-6-1 with a .924 save percentage on the season while backing up Fleury.