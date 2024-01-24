Gustavsson stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Capitals.

Washington made things interesting with a pair of goals late in the third period, but Gustavsson would ultimately hang on for his third straight win -- he's posted a .919 save percentage in that span. It's an encouraging run for the 25-year-old netminder, who could be in for a larger workload with Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body) sidelined. Overall, Gustavsson is 13-11-2 with an .896 save percentage and a 3.29 GAA this season.