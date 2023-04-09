Gustavsson stopped 37 of 40 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Gustavsson bounced back from a shootout loss in his last appearance. He's faced at least 40 shots in three of his last five games, but he's thrived with a heavier workload, winning all three of those starts. The 24-year-old is up to 21-9-6 with a 2.06 GAA and a .932 save percentage through 37 appearances. If he continues to alternate starts with Marc-Andre Fleury, Gustavsson is on track to start the regular-season home finale versus the Jets on Tuesday.