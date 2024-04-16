Gustavsson stopped 23 of 24 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Gustavsson had a shutout bid deep into the third period, but Blake Lizotte broke it up with 5:24 left in the game. The 25-year-old Gustavsson held on for the win, his first since March 28. The Swede was able to get to the 20-win mark for the second year in a row, but it was a challenging campaign. He's 20-18-4 with a 3.11 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start the season finale Thursday versus the Kraken, so Gustavsson is likely done for the campaign.