Gustavsson allowed six goals on 35 shots in Thursday's loss to the Flyers.

After posting a 41-save shutout in Minnesota's opener, Gustavsson's surrendered 22 goals in his subsequent five starts. The 25-year-old netminder is now 2-2-1 with a subpar .885 save percentage to start the campaign. Marc-Andre Fleury will guard the crease Friday in Washington and could see more playing time going forward while Gustavsson tries to right the ship.