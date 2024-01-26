Gustavsson allowed three goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

After blanking Nashville through the first two periods, Gustavsson surrendered three unanswered goals in the third, including two in the first three minutes of the frame, as the 25-year-old netminder's winning streak ended at three. The 25-year-old Gustavsson has started four straight games with Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body) sidelined, going 3-1-0 with a .913 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's 13-12-2 with an .896 save percentage and 3.28 GAA this season. The Wild will look to get back in the win column Saturday at home versus Anaheim.