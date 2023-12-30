Gustavsson (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game against Winnipeg.
Gustavsson made 19 saves on 22 shots over two periods before leaving the contest. It's unclear at this time if he will be available for Sunday's rematch against the Jets. Marc-Andre Fleury, who was already slated to start Sunday, replaced Gustavsson for the beginning of the third period in Saturday's matchup.
