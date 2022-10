Gustavsson stopped 23 shots during a 2-1 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.

Granted his first start since Oct. 17, Gustavsson received the nod to give No. 1 netminder Marc-Andre Fleury a breather. Making his third appearance, Gustavsson (0-3-0) pitched a quality start to help boost the Wild's porous defense, which entered Saturday allowing 4.29 goals per game. Gustavsson has not earned a win since claiming back-to-back starts last season (April 19 and 22).