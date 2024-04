Gustavsson allowed four goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

It's the first regulation loss for Gustavsson in his last five starts. The 25-year-old netminder had been playing well of late, going 2-0-1 while allowing just three goals on 95 shots in his previous four outings. Overall, Gustavsson's now 19-17-4 with a .900 save percentage and 3.07 GAA while sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury this season. The Wild are back in action Saturday at home versus Winnipeg.