Gustavsson stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter at the 18:21 mark of the third period.

Gustavsson was beaten twice in the second period and twice more in the final frame. This was his first defeat in regulation since Dec. 4, when he allowed three goals on 30 shots in a 4-1 defeat to the Flames. Since that defeat, and over his last nine games, including this loss to the Kings, Gustavsson has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, posting a 7-1-1 record with a 1.90 GAA and a .927 save percentage.