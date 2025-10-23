Gustavsson stopped 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Devils. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 1:17 left in the fourth period.

Minnesota was pushing for a late comeback by the time Jesper Bratt scored the Devils' fourth goal. Gustavsson has posted a save percentage above .910 in his last two games after struggling in his previous appearances, but the Wild's defensive issues will continue to limit his fantasy upside. All things considered, Gustavsson has gone 2-4-0 with a 3.03 GAA and a .902 save percentage through six games in 2025-26, stopping 165 of the 183 shots he's faced. It's still early in the season, but those numbers represent a downgrade compared to what he did in 2024-25 (2.56 GAA, .914 save percentage).