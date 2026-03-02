Gustavsson stopped 21 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Gustavsson couldn't keep the game tied late in the third period, with Pavel Buchnevich scoring the winner with 3:39 to go. This performance ended Gustavsson's four-game winning streak, though it was still a decent effort. He's now at a 21-10-6 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 38 appearances. The Wild have alternated goalies at times but weren't doing so in January, so it remains to be seen if Gustavsson will claim a majority of the starts over Jesper Wallstedt as the team looks to solidify its place in the standings.