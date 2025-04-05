Gustavsson stopped 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Gustavsson is 0-2-2 with 15 goals allowed over his last four games. It's a bad time for a slump, as the Wild are leaning on him to try to maintain a playoff position, but it's possible the workload is catching up to the 26-year-old. For the season, he's at a 29-18-6 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 54 starts. The Wild return home to face the Stars on Sunday in what will be a tough matchup for either Gustavsson or Marc-Andre Fleury.